Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 88.20 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 689.58 cusecs and a discharge of 704.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 66.85 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 41 cusecs and nil discharge.

