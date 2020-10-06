06 October 2020 19:57 IST

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 128.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 410 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.07 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 855 cusecs and a discharge of 2,022 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,449 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

