The water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 129.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 533 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.60 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 913 cusecs and a discharge of 2,022 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,639 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

