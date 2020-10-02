Madurai

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 130.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 593 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.58 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,100 cusecs and a discharge of 2,022 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,064 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.

