Madurai

Water level

The water level in Periyar dam on Thursday stood at 130.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 864 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.01 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,127 cusecs and a discharge of 2,022 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,217 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Melur 27.5, Andipatti 22.4, Kallandhiri 22, Mettupatti 12, Chittampatti 3, Periyar dam 2 and Thekkadi 0.8.

