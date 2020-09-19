The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 125.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 900 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.86 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,164 cusecs and a discharge of 972 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,150 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Viraganoor 9, Periyar dam 6.6, Gudalur 3.7, Thekkadi 1.8, Uthamapalayam and Shanmuganathi dam 1 each.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 82.40 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,227.55 cusecs and 1,404.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 66.10 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 458 cusecs and 680 cusecs of water was discharged.