The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 129.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 338 cusecs and a discharge of 1,800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.37 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,124 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,391 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kallandiri 7.2, Mettupatti 6.2, Vaigai dam 4.2, and Madurai 3.2.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 98.60 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 462.04 cusecs and 1,404.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 74.38 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of four cusecs and no water was discharged.