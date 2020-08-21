MADURAI

The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 133.55 feet (142 ft.), with an inflow of 768 cusecs and a discharge of 2,130 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.79 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,508 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,439 mcft.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 107.65 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 508.57 cusecs and 1,404.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 74.36 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 21 cusecs and no water was discharged.

