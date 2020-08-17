Madurai

17 August 2020 18:35 IST

The water level in Periyar dam stood at 135.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 786 cusecs and a discharge of 2,160 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 49.25 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,504 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,439 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 108.65 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,062.04 cusecs and 354.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 74.20 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 84 cusecs and no water was discharged.

