The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 136.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,356 cusecs and a discharge of 2,160 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 45.96 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,836 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,338 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Kallandhiri 7.2, Melur 3.2 and Pulipatti 1.2.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 107.30 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,298.50 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 73.85 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 182 cusecs and no water was discharged.