Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday stood at 136.95 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 2,688 cusecs and a discharge of 2,160 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 42.88 feet (71 feet). The inflow was 2,029 cusecs and discharge was 72 cusces. The combined Periyar credit was 7,073 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday is as follows (in mm): Periyar dam 8.6, Thekkady 2, Gudalur 1.8 and Kodaikanal 15.4.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 103.60 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2,577.11 cusecs and 791 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 73.45 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 219 cusecs and 25 cusecs of water was discharged.