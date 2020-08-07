The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 130 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 17,746 cusecs and a discharge of 1,650 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 32.55 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 921 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,723 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Periyar dam 198.4, Thekkadi 157.2, Gudalur 71, Veerapandi 28, Shanmuganadhi dam 24, Uthamapalayam 13.6, Kodaikanal 12.4, Sathaiyar dam 10, Manjalar dam 9, Sothuparai dam 7, Andipatti 5.8, Peranai 3.8, Kallandiri 2.5 and Pulipatti 1.2.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 75.50 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 775 cusecs and 754.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 64.20 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 781 cusecs and 55 cusecs of water was discharged.