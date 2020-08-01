01 August 2020 19:40 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 114.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 513 cusecs and a discharge of 125 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 30.54 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 1,639 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Thekkadi 34.2, Periyar dam 32.6, Kodaikanal 15.2, Gudalur 7.3, Uthamapalayam 6, Shanmuganathi dam 5, Pulipatti 1.8, Chittampatti 1.6 and Melur 1.2.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 58.65 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 819.10 cusecs and 454.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 62.35 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 12 cusecs and 75 cusecs of water was discharged.

