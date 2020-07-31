Madurai

Water level

The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 115.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 527 cusecs and a discharge of 125 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 30.31 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit stood at 1, 665 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Periyar dam 5.8, Gudalur 5, Thekkadi 3, Shanmuganathi dam 1 and Kodaikanal 0.4.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 57.90 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 908.33 cusecs and 454.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 62.50 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 28 cusecs and 75 cusecs of water was discharged.

