The water level in Periyar dam stood at 114.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 513 cusecs and a discharge of 125 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 30.54 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit stood at 1,639 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 34.2, Periyar dam 32.6, Kodaikanal 15.2, Gudalur 7.3, Uthamapalayam 6, Shanmuganathi dam 5, Veerapandi 2, Chittampatti 1.6 and Melur 1.2.

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 56.60 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2,750.32 cusecs and 454.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 62.60 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 46 cusecs and 75 cusecs of water was discharged.