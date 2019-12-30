Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam was 124.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 278 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.28 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 816 cusecs and a discharge of 3,360 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,615 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Monday, PWD officials said.