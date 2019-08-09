Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 123.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 16,321 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 31.92 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 411 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,238 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thekkadi 235, Periyar dam 206, Veerapandi 61, Uthamapalayam 57.1, Gudalur and Shanmuganathi dam 53 each, Sothuparai dam 37, Manjalar dam 21, Kodaikanal 16.4, Andipatti 7.6, Kallandhiri and Peranai 3 each, Madurai 1.2 and Viraganoor 1, PWD officials said.

