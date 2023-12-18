GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level up in Vaigai dam, will decide on opening water for single crop areas, says Minister

December 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Excess water overflowing from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district on Monday.

Excess water overflowing from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

“Due to heavy rains in the southern part of the State, level of Vaigai dam will soon go up enabling the release of water for the single crop farming areas in Madurai. Heeding to the farmers’ demand we will discuss about the possibility with the respective officials,” said Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy. 

Speaking to the media at an event here on Monday, Mr. Moorthy refuted the allegations of the opposition parties that the State government was denying water for irrigation to Melur and Tirumangalam due to political reasons. “The decision to not open water for areas in Melur and Tirumangalam was purely due to the unavailability of water and there was no political influence in the decision,” he added. 

