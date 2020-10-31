Water level up in ooranis, temple tanks following rains

The water level in Milagaranai oorani in Madurai has increased following downpour on Friday night.

31 October 2020 20:42 IST

Corporation’s efforts to rejuvenate waterbodies fruitful

Madurai

Madurai Corporation’s efforts in rejuvenating waterbodies in the city reaped benefits. Following the heavy downpour on Friday night, water level has increased in many temple tanks and ooranis (ponds) in the city.

According to a press release from the civic body, water level has increased in the tanks of Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam and Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple on Town Hall Road. Last year, the Corporation had removed a huge quantum of garbage and desilted the stormwater drains present on Gokhale Road to direct rainwater towards Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple tank. Stormwater drains were also constructed to bring stagnant rainwater from West Veli Street to Koodal Azhagar Perumal temple tank.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the civic body was taking steps to restore the temple tanks in the city as they were the best bet for rainwater harvesting.

A total of 33 ooranis are under the purview of Madurai Corporation. In the first phase, the civic body is currently rejuvenating Kosakulam Oorani, Silayaneri oorani, Kottangulam oorani, Kamban oorani, Uthangudi oorani, Muthupatti Kalthaar oorani, Sooravalimedu oorani, Managiri oorani, Sokkayee oorani, Milagaranai oorani, Ulaganeri oorani and Masthanpatti oorani. The water storage in all these tanks had increased, said the release.

A Corporation official said that in all these tanks, the level has increased by at least 1.5 feet.

Mr. Arasu said that the main aim of the civic body was to improve the underground water table by harnessing rainwater in temple tanks and ooranis. “The groundwater level has increased in many areas in the city in the last one year,” he added.

The press release said that the civic body had identified 280 waterlogging-prone spots in the city and rainwater harvesting structures were built there. Similarly, 412 defunct borewells were identified in the city and rainwater harvesting structures were built there.

The Corporation official said that the rainwater harvesting structures present in the Corporation offices in the city were monitored and cleaned to harness water during the monsoon.