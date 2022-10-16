Water level stands at 130.10 feet in Mullaperiyar dam

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,530 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.50 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,094 cusecs and a discharge of 699 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,184 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Kuppanampatti 100, Thaniyamangalam 72, Peranai dam 52, Andipatti 48.4, Melur 46, Pulipatti 44.2, Veerapandi 42.3, Sothupparai dam 42, Mettupatti 32.6, Manjalar dam 28, Chittampatti 22.6, Periyapatti 20.8, Elumalai 17.2, Kodaikanal 16.6, Gudalur 12, Uthamapalayam 10.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 7.6, Vaigai dam 6.2, Viraganoor 6, Sathiyar dam 5.2, Madurai 4.8, Marudhanadhi dam and Thekkadi 3.6 each, Kallandhri 2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.