Water level stands at 127.15 feet in Mullaperiyar dam

Staff Reporter MADURAI
October 12, 2022 17:48 IST

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.15 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,426 cusecs and a discharge of 1,267 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.22 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 943 cusecs and a discharge of 899 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,499 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 64, Thekkady 25.2, Mullaperiyar dam 22.4, Sothupparai dam 17, Uthamapalayam 11.4, Melur 7, Chittampatti 4.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.8, Gudalur 2.8, Peranai dam 1.8 and Vaigai dam 0.4 

