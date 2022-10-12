Water level stands at 127.15 feet in Mullaperiyar dam

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.15 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,426 cusecs and a discharge of 1,267 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.22 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 943 cusecs and a discharge of 899 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,499 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Kodaikanal 64, Thekkady 25.2, Mullaperiyar dam 22.4, Sothupparai dam 17, Uthamapalayam 11.4, Melur 7, Chittampatti 4.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.8, Gudalur 2.8, Peranai dam 1.8 and Vaigai dam 0.4