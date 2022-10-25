The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 84.30 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 511.92 cusecs and a discharge of 404.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 71.10 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 97 cusecs and nil discharge.
Water level remains at 84.30 feet in Papanasam dam
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.