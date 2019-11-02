Water level reaches 65.09 feet in Vaigai dam

MADURAI

The water level in Vaigai dam reached 65.09 feet at 4 p.m. on Saturday against the maximum capacity of 71 feet. With the rising water level, the district administration says that it is prepared to handle the situation once the water from the dam is released.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that the first flood warning would be issued when the water in the dam would reach 66 feet. The second warning would be issued at 68.5 feet and once the dam touches 69 feet, the final alert would be issued and the surplus water will be released from the dam.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that there would be no flooding or inundation in the district if the water from the dam is released.

“During the recent inspection, we have seen that most of the channels and tanks in the district have been desilted under kudimaramathu works. This will ensure that there is a free flow of water and will prevent any possibility of flooding,” he said.

He also said that inter-departmental teams comprising officials from Revenue Department, Police and PWD have been formed to relocate residents of low-lying areas in case of floods.

Schools and community halls have been inspected and necessary equipment is in place to relocate residents of low-lying areas.

City Engineer S. Arasu said an emergency team, headed by assistant engineers and equipped with two fitters and water sucking lorries, would work round the clock to attend to any water stagnation complaints. All Corporation schools are also equipped to accommodate people residing in low-lying areas, in case of floods, he said.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that the department had already stocked up medicines, in case of an emergency.

“We have also instructed officials to ensure that chlorination of water is undertaken during floods to prevent any outbreak of communicable diseases,” he said.