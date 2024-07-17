Water level on the rise in Mullaperiyar dam as monsoon intensifies in Kerala

Intensified monsoon in Kerala is bringing increased inflow to Mullaperiyar dam where the water level has sharply risen by over four feet in as many days.

Water level which stood at 120.95 feet (142 feet maximum permissible level) on Sunday has touched 125.10 feet on Wednesday morning. The storage has increased from 2,816 mcft to 3,640 mcft in the last four days.

The inflow which was mere 991 cusecs on Sunday suddenly jumped to 6,264 cusecs on Tuesday and remained steady at 5,395 cusecs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Department officials are drawing maximum possible quantum of water from the Periyar dam for storing it in Vaigai dam anticipating higher inflow in the coming days.

“We are anticipating more inflow as the South West monsoon has intensified in the neighbour State. Hence, the maximum possible drawal of water through gravity from Periya dam is being done,” a senior engineer said.

With the water level being at 125 feet, the maximum discharge possible is only 1,267 cusecs.

The drawal will help the officials to recoup the quantum of water being released from Vaigai dam for irrigating the first crop of double crop area in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

“On an average, 900 cusecs of water is being drawn from the Vaigai dam for irrigation. With just 15 days of water having been released for irrigation, the water requirement downstream Vaigai dam was still very high to provide non-stop supply for another one month and to continue with turn system of irrigation for another 75 days,” the officer said.

Water level in Vaigai dam which was witnessing minor dip each day till July 15, is now on the rise for the last two days.

The level stood at 52.36 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 1,671 and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The dam has a storage of 2,317 mcft.