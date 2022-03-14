Water level Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 125.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.86 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 369 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,978 mcft.