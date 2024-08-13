ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Vaigai dam stands at 59.74 ft.

Published - August 13, 2024 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.85 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 908 cusecs and discharge of 1,511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.74 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,708 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,685.25 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 70.6, Thekkadi 60.4, Sothupparai dam 52, Sathiyar dam 30, Kuppanampatti 11.6, Marudhanadhi dam 10.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.4, Andipatti 6.4, Mullaperiyar dam 6, Veerapandi 5.2, Gudalur 3.8, Manjalar dam 3, Uthamapalayam and Peranai 1.6 each and Vaigai dam 0.6.

CONNECT WITH US