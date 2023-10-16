Water level in Sothuparai dam in Theni district up by 13 feet in one day

October 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THENI

The continuous rainfall in many parts of the catchment areas in Theni district resulted in water level rising by 13 feet within about 24 hours in Sothuparai reservoir on Monday.

PWD and revenue officials said that following widespread rain since Sunday noon till late in the night, the storage level, which was 101.02 feet (maximum level 126.28 feet), rose to 114.30 feet. The inflow into the dam was 92.78 cusecs and the discharge was three cusecs for drinking needs.

The officials said that rainfall for about five hours ensured steady and steep rise in the dam. In the event of the trend continuing, the storage level was likely to reach the maximum level and the surplus would be discharged in the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the rain, farmers, who were perplexed over the poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon, expressed happiness over the comfortable level in Sothuparai dam.

The officials warned the public against bathing in the river as the release of surplus water could lead to sudden rise in the streams.

Ban in Kumbakarai falls

Forest officials in Devadanapatti said that following heavy rain in the vicinity, tourists had been banned from entering the Kumbakarai falls for the last four days. Guards had been posted at the falls and the ban was likely to continue due to flood. Only when the flow declined, a decision to allow visitors would be taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.