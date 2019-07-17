Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 112.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 57 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 27.79 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 48 cusecs and a discharge of 40 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 1,030 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 19.2, Manjalar dam 12 and Sothuparai dam 7, PWD officials said.

