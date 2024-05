Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday was 118.95 feet (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 414 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.64 ft (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 199 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Periyar dam recorded 5.4 mm and Thekkadi received 0.6 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m., PWD officials said.