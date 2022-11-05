Water level in Periyar dam over 134 feet

I

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.55 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,334 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.65 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,938 cusecs and a discharge of 1,569 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,602 mcft.

Rainfall

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday are as follows: Peranai dam 45.2, Ezhumalai 39.6, Gudalur 34.2, Veerapandi 33.2, Sothupparai dam 26, Kuppanampatti 22, Kodaikanal 18, Thekkady 15, Viraganoor 10, Mullperiyar dam 9.8, Mettupatti 9.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 8.8, Chittampatti 8.4, Thaniyamangalam 6.8, Madurai 6, Uthamapalayam 5.8, Periyapatti 5.2, Andipatti and Kallandhiri 4.2 each, Vaigai dam 1.8 and Melur 1