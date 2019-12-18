Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 127.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 632 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.95 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,247 cusecs and a discharge of 2,640 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,582 mcft.

Thekkadi and Shanmuganathi dam recorded a rainfall of 4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.