Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday (Jan. 22)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 119.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 262 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.05 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 247 cusecs and a discharge of 1,390 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,290 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.