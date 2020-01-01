Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday (Jan 1, 2020)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 124.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 319 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.79 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 793 cusecs and a discharge of 1,360 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,440 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, PWD officials said.