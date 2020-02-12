Water level in Periyar dam on Wednesday (Feb. 12)

MADURAI
Water level in Periyar dam stood at 116.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.07 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,981 mcft.
There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
