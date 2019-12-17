Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 127.55 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 631 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.44 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,328 cusecs and a discharge of 2,640 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,736 mcft.

Chittampatti recorded a rainfall of 2.6 mm and Kallandhiri 2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, PWD officials said.