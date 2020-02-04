Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday (Feb. 4)

more-in

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 117 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 157 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.66 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 907 cusecs and a discharge of 1,190 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,502 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 6:22:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-periyar-dam-on-tuesday-feb-4-madurai/article30734852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY