Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday (Feb. 4)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 117 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 157 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 52.66 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 907 cusecs and a discharge of 1,190 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,502 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.