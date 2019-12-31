Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 124.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 318 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.07 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 803 cusecs and a discharge of 1,360 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,464 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.