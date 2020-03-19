Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Thursday (March 19)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 115.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.52 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,535 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

