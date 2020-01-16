Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Thursday (Jan. 16)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 120.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 28 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.17 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 414 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,779 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

