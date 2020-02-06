Water level in Periyar dam on Thursday (Fe. 6)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 116.70 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 51.18 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 1,190 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,242 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.