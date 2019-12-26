Water level in Periyar dam on Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 125.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 381 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.26 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 805 cusecs and a discharge of 4,160 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,206 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Viraganoor 2, Kodaikanal 0.6 and Thekkadi 0.4.