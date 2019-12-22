Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 509 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.80 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 807 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,167 mcft.

Uthamapalayam and Shanmuganadhi dam recorded a rainfall of 1 mm each in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.