Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday (Jan. 19)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 119.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 262 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.82 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 353 cusecs and a discharge of 1,390 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,646 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thekkadi 4.6, Kodaikanal 3.8 and Sothuparai dam 3.5.