Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday (Jan. 19)

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 119.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 262 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.82 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 353 cusecs and a discharge of 1,390 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,646 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thekkadi 4.6, Kodaikanal 3.8 and Sothuparai dam 3.5.

