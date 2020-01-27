Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday (Jan. 27)

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 118.55 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 156 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.10 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 258 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,990 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

