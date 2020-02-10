Water level in Periyar dam on Monday (Feb. 10)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 116.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 256 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.20 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,050 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.