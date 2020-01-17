Water level in Periyar dam on Friday

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 120 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 29 cusecs and a discharge of 500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.22 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 403 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,758 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.