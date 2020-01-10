Water level in Periyar dam on Friday

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 121.70 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 118 cusecs and a discharge of 800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.38 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 577 cusecs and a discharge of 1,590 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,178 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.