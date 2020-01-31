Water level in Periyar dam on Friday (Jan. 31)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 117.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 54 cusecs and a discharge of 444 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.46 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 270 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,907 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.