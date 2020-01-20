Water level in Periyar dam (Monday, Jan. 20)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 119.65 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 262 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.30 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 362 cusecs and a discharge of 1,390 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,538 mcft.

Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 4.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.